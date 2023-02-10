MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian companies have shown active interest in operating at Iran's South Pars offshore field, while the country's authorities and Gazprom have been in talks on the joint exploration of gas and oil deposits, Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In December 2022, a delegation of the Gazprom group paid a visit to Iran, following which the parties agreed to continue consultations. Negotiations are underway, and we look forward to reaching mutually beneficial agreements in this area," he said.

The ambassador specified that the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom have been working on defining economic prospects of Russia's participation in oil and gas projects in Iran.

He also said that there was a growing interest of other Russian companies in cooperation with Iran in the oil and gas production.

"The South Pars deposit is also in their field of view," Dedov said.

In July 2022, the NIOC and Gazprom signed a memorandum on cooperation on the exploration of Kish and North Pars gas deposits, six oil deposits, as well as maintaining pressure at the South Pars deposit. The document also covers exchange operations with natural gas and oil products, joint LNG projects, and construction of export gas pipelines. Iranian agency Shana reported that the potential deal between the companies may be worth around $40 billion.