Russian Companies Interested In Mozambican Market - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Russian Companies Interested in Mozambican Market - Lavrov

Russian companies are interested in Mozambique's market, and their participation in country's major infrastructure projects is currently being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian companies are interested in Mozambique's market, and their participation in country's major infrastructure projects is currently being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"A series of Russian companies are showing interest in the Mozambican market. These include Kamaz, Inter RAO-Export and Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya (TMK). The opportunities for engaging our entrepreneurs in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in Mozambique are being discussed at the moment," Lavrov said following a meeting with his Mozambican counterpart.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. Mozambique has become the third country of Lavrov's Africa tour. Earlier this week, the Russian foreign minister visited Kenya and Burundi. Tomorrow, he will travel to South Africa to meet with the country's leadership and take part in the BRICS foreign ministers summit.

