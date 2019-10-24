Russian Companies' Investment in Iraqi Oil Sector Exceeds $10Bln - Russian Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian companies' investment in Iraq's oil sector has exceeded $10 billion, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As of now, the level of Russian investment in [Iraqi] oil sector exceeds $10 billion," Maksimov said.

While Russian oil companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft have long been working in the Iraqi market, Bashneft and Stroytransgaz are also conducting activities in the middle Eastern country, the diplomat added.

