UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Companies May Engage In Restoration Of Iraq's Destroyed Cities - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Russian Companies May Engage in Restoration of Iraq's Destroyed Cities - Ambassador

Russian construction companies may engage in restoring Iraq's cities destroyed by war with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including through building affordable shelter, the country's ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, said in an interview with Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian construction companies may engage in restoring Iraq's cities destroyed by war with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including through building affordable shelter, the country's ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Iraqi officials, restoration of the country's economy, devastated over IS activities, will cost over $88 billion. Many of the IS-occupied Iraqi cities have been partially destroyed in operations for eliminating terrorists.

"At the suggestion of the Iraqi side, our companies' cooperation on building rapidly-erected low-cost housing for the Iraqi population will be a key area of joint .

.. activities," Maksimov said.

In June 2014, the IS seized vast territories across Iraq, including the country's second most populous city of Mosul. Mosul's infrastructure was almost completely destroyed after the Iraqi forces launched a massive liberation operation in October 2016 and managed to completely clear the city of terrorists by July 2017. As similar operations were carried out in other parts of Iraq, the government declared full victory over IS in December 2017, even though scattered terrorist attacks still take place occasionally and the so-called sleeping cells remain a challenge.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Iraq Mosul May June July October December 2017 2016 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 3 percent

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

14 minutes ago

Encroachments removed from various parts at Mardan ..

5 minutes ago

Guns and smiles: Russia flaunts firepower at Afric ..

5 minutes ago

Italian legend Rossi hits 400th Grand Prix

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.