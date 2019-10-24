(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian construction companies may engage in restoring Iraq's cities destroyed by war with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including through building affordable shelter, the country's ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Iraqi officials, restoration of the country's economy, devastated over IS activities, will cost over $88 billion. Many of the IS-occupied Iraqi cities have been partially destroyed in operations for eliminating terrorists.

"At the suggestion of the Iraqi side, our companies' cooperation on building rapidly-erected low-cost housing for the Iraqi population will be a key area of joint .

.. activities," Maksimov said.

In June 2014, the IS seized vast territories across Iraq, including the country's second most populous city of Mosul. Mosul's infrastructure was almost completely destroyed after the Iraqi forces launched a massive liberation operation in October 2016 and managed to completely clear the city of terrorists by July 2017. As similar operations were carried out in other parts of Iraq, the government declared full victory over IS in December 2017, even though scattered terrorist attacks still take place occasionally and the so-called sleeping cells remain a challenge.