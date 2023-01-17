Russian Companies May Ignore Votes of Partners From Unfriendly States in 2023 - Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) A number of Russian companies will be able to ignore the votes of partners from unfriendly countries, when making corporate decisions until the end of 2023, according to a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The decision was made in order to protect Russia's national interests in connection with the unfriendly and contrary to international law actions of the United States, other foreign states and international organizations that have joined it.

The decree establishes that for the purpose of making a decision by the body of a Russian company, votes belonging to representatives of partners from unfriendly foreign states "are not taken into account when determining the quorum and voting results on issues on the agenda of the meeting of the body of a Russian business.

" This means that a decision is made by a majority vote of the total number of remaining members of the board of directors or shareholders.

The decree applies to Russian business companies that meet all the following criteria: carry out activities in the spheres of energy, mechanical engineering or trade; the controlling owner has been sanctioned; unfriendly foreigners own shares of no more than 50% in the authorized capital; revenue of a business or a group in which it is included, for the previous year are above 100 billion rubles ($1.45 billion).

The decree comes into force starting January 17, and will be valid until December 31, 2023.