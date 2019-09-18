UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Offer Help To Saudi Partners After Attack On Aramco Facilities - RDIF

Russian Companies Offer Help to Saudi Partners After Attack on Aramco Facilities - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A number of Russian companies have offered Saudi partners assistance in overcoming the damage caused by drones' attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, which led to large-scale losses in the kingdom's oil production, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik.

"The Russian strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia continues to play a key role in creating OPEC+ and stabilizing the oil markets, and a number of Russian companies have offered their assistance to Saudi partners in overcoming the massive damage from these attacks," Dmitriev said.

