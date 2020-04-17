UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Produce Over 8Mln Medical Masks Daily, Ahead Of Plan - Industry Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Russian Companies Produce Over 8Mln Medical Masks Daily, Ahead of Plan - Industry Minister

Russian enterprises are already producing over 8 million medical masks per day, more than it was planned, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian enterprises are already producing over 8 million medical masks per day, more than it was planned, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"We now produce more than 8 million masks per day.

This is more than what we promised to produce by the end of the month," Manturov said.

Demand for medical masks has increased in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer goods manufacturers and even penitentiary institutions joined the production of masks in Russia.

