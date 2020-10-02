UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Ready To Increase PPE Exports To Fight COVID-19 - Trade Envoy In UK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russian companies are ready to enhance export of personal protective equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, Russia's Trade Representative in the United Kingdom Boris Abramov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russian companies are ready to enhance export of personal protective equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, Russia's Trade Representative in the United Kingdom Boris Abramov said on Friday.

"Our top priority is to minimize the negative effects of the virus spreading, to keep our people protected by providing them with health and safety materials and equipment. Having world-class production capacities, Russian companies are ready to enhance exports of personal protective equipment to stop the global spread of COVID-19," Abramov said in a pre-recorded message at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum.

Supply of masks, gloves and other PPE has proven a critical front in the battle against the pandemic.

