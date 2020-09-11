UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Companies Ready To Join China International Import Expo - Chinese Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

Russian Companies Ready to Join China International Import Expo - Chinese Foreign Minister

Russian companies have expressed their readiness to join the third China International Import Expo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a joint press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian companies have expressed their readiness to join the third China International Import Expo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a joint press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We decided to hold the third import EXPO this year in November.

Russian partners expressed their willingness to participate in this EXPO. And we are ready, together with all partners, to join efforts to restore the world economy," the minister said.

In December, it was reported that the expo would be held in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2020. The organizers of the exhibition are the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Shanghai.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import Russia China Shanghai November December 2020 Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 75,177 COVID-19 t ..

13 minutes ago

Special team to investigate Motorway case through ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. trying to realize vision of Quaid-i-Azam: Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Iran confirms 2,313 new COVID-19 cases, 397,801 in ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Says Enough Grounds in Navalny Case to Ope ..

2 minutes ago

JTT conducts 13 search operations in a week

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.