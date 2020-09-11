Russian Companies Ready to Join China International Import Expo - Chinese Foreign Minister

Russian companies have expressed their readiness to join the third China International Import Expo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday at a joint press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"We decided to hold the third import EXPO this year in November.

Russian partners expressed their willingness to participate in this EXPO. And we are ready, together with all partners, to join efforts to restore the world economy," the minister said.

In December, it was reported that the expo would be held in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2020. The organizers of the exhibition are the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Shanghai.�