Russian Company May Replace Departing US Energy Giant In Equatorial Guinea - Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

Russian Company May Replace Departing US Energy Giant in Equatorial Guinea - Oil Minister

As US energy giant ExxonMobil prepares to cease its operations in Equatorial Guinea, the country's authorities seek to replace it with another foreign oil producer, with Russian companies being among the potential candidates, Gabriel Obiang Lima, the country's minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) As US energy giant ExxonMobil prepares to cease its operations in Equatorial Guinea, the country's authorities seek to replace it with another foreign oil producer, with Russian companies being among the potential candidates, Gabriel Obiang Lima, the country's minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing a company's spokesman, ExxonMobil is currently looking for a buyer of its assets in Equatorial Guinea, including the stake in the Zafiro field, the largest one in the country.

Meanwhile, the country's authorities claim to be discussing a potential sale with several interested parties.

"We are talking to companies from Russia, the U.K. and Equatorial Guinea itself [to replace Exxon]," the minister said, as quoted by the newspaper.

He added that the company was looking for "quicker returns" in the US states of Texas and New Mexico.

Due to the United States' shale oil boom in recent years, many energy companies choose to abandon their activities in Africa, refocusing their attention and resources to the US.

