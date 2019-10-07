Russian Company to Produce Specialized Oil, Gas Equipment for Argentina - Business Group

A Russian manufacturer has reached a deal to develop specialized equipment that will be used at Vaca Muerta, Argentina's largest shale oil and gas field, head of World Business Partners Argentina Olessia Kazakova told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A Russian manufacturer has reached a deal to develop specialized equipment that will be used at Vaca Muerta, Argentina's largest shale oil and gas field, head of World Business Partners Argentina Olessia Kazakova told Sputnik.

The agreement followed several working visits to the site in the Santa Fe province as well as negotiations held in Moscow between Russian and Argentinian businesses and officials, including representatives of Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry.

The management and owners of Scorza Argentina, a major producer of utility equipment, visited the Galich mobile Crane Plant in central Russia to evaluate production capabilities.

"The companies signed a memorandum of intent and agreed that the Russian plant will present the project for a special 70-tonne crane specifically for oil work at the Vaca Muerta field," Kazakova said, adding that future joint oil production is also under discussion.

Russian business representatives are expected to visit Argentina in the future.