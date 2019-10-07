UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company To Produce Specialized Oil, Gas Equipment For Argentina - Business Group

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

Russian Company to Produce Specialized Oil, Gas Equipment for Argentina - Business Group

A Russian manufacturer has reached a deal to develop specialized equipment that will be used at Vaca Muerta, Argentina's largest shale oil and gas field, head of World Business Partners Argentina Olessia Kazakova told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A Russian manufacturer has reached a deal to develop specialized equipment that will be used at Vaca Muerta, Argentina's largest shale oil and gas field, head of World Business Partners Argentina Olessia Kazakova told Sputnik.

The agreement followed several working visits to the site in the Santa Fe province as well as negotiations held in Moscow between Russian and Argentinian businesses and officials, including representatives of Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry.

The management and owners of Scorza Argentina, a major producer of utility equipment, visited the Galich mobile Crane Plant in central Russia to evaluate production capabilities.

"The companies signed a memorandum of intent and agreed that the Russian plant will present the project for a special 70-tonne crane specifically for oil work at the Vaca Muerta field," Kazakova said, adding that future joint oil production is also under discussion.

Russian business representatives are expected to visit Argentina in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Mobile Oil Visit Santa Fe Argentina SITE Gas Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

JUI-F rejects a notification, terms it fake

19 minutes ago

JUI-F bans female workers’ participation in its ..

19 minutes ago

NAB Chairman’s parents murder case: LHC sets thr ..

19 minutes ago

FATF declares Pakistan’s performance to curb ter ..

27 minutes ago

PM’s close aide Awn Chaudhary refuses chairmansh ..

27 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif made Gen Bajwa as COAS but why presen ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.