Russian Construction Companies Discuss Possible Cooperation With Syria

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Representatives of Russian construction companies discussed on Wednesday the possibility of working together with Syria on future construction projects in the middle Eastern country, the Syrian Ministry of Public Works and Housing said in a statement.

According to the ministry's statement, the meeting was attended by Russian firms specializing in the production of heavy machinery used in the construction of roads, factories and houses.

"Assistant to the Minister [of Public Works and Housing] Mazen Lahham stated the importance of cooperating with Russian companies, in particular, in the field of rapid construction technologies and heavy equipment modernization," the statement said.

The ministry added that Damascus was also considering Russian companies for housing demolition and debris disposal operations.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011. The Syrian army and other government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Now, Syria is focusing on reconstruction and repatriation efforts.