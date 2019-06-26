UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Construction Companies Discuss Possible Cooperation With Syria

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

Russian Construction Companies Discuss Possible Cooperation With Syria

Representatives of Russian construction companies discussed on Wednesday the possibility of working together with Syria on future construction projects in the Middle Eastern country, the Syrian Ministry of Public Works and Housing said in a statement

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Representatives of Russian construction companies discussed on Wednesday the possibility of working together with Syria on future construction projects in the middle Eastern country, the Syrian Ministry of Public Works and Housing said in a statement.

According to the ministry's statement, the meeting was attended by Russian firms specializing in the production of heavy machinery used in the construction of roads, factories and houses.

"Assistant to the Minister [of Public Works and Housing] Mazen Lahham stated the importance of cooperating with Russian companies, in particular, in the field of rapid construction technologies and heavy equipment modernization," the statement said.

The ministry added that Damascus was also considering Russian companies for housing demolition and debris disposal operations.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011. The Syrian army and other government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition. Now, Syria is focusing on reconstruction and repatriation efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Damascus Government Agreement Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

HCSTSI requests PM to earmark Rs.10 bln for develo ..

33 seconds ago

Moldovan Prime Minister, IMF Delegation Discuss Re ..

34 seconds ago

US Condemns Torture on International Day for Victi ..

36 seconds ago

Georgian Parliamentary Committees Vote to Lift Imm ..

38 seconds ago

EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclea ..

5 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 94 murder, narcotics cases ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.