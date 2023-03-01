Russian Could Create Own Oil Price Benchmark This Year - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The decision to switch to an independent Russian oil price benchmark instead of those currently used can be made this year, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"The deputies also asked the head of the Energy Ministry about the prospects of creating a domestic indicator that would reflect oil supply and demand for Russian supplies (the Russian benchmark).

According to Nikolay Shulginov, the issue of switching to independent domestic sources of information about the cost of oil instead of those currently used can be resolved this year," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement, following the Shulginov's meeting with State Duma committees.