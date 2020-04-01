UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Crude Blend Urals Averaged $29.17 Per Barrel In March, Down 46% From Feb -Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Crude Blend Urals Averaged $29.17 Per Barrel in March, Down 46% From Feb -Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The average price of Urals crude, Russia's top export earner, fell 46 percent month-on-month in March to $29.17 per barrel, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.

Urals averaged $54.24 per barrel in February 2020 and $65.98 per barrel in March 2019.

In January-March 2020, average price for Urals was $48.18 per barrel, 23.7 percent less than in January-March 2019.

On Monday, the price of Urals fell to $13 per barrel (CIF Rotterdam), a fresh low of more than two decades, due to weak demand and an expected increase in shipments, according to the Argus agency.

The Russian budget for 2020 is balanced at $42.4 per barrel of Urals crude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Rotterdam Price February March 2019 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Stir crazy chef serves up soup for health workers

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches SMS service to provide eme ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.