Russian-Cuban Business Forum Opens In Cuba - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 08:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A two-day forum of entrepreneurs from Russia and Cuba, timed to coincide with a meeting of the bilateral business committee, has opened in Havana, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

"The forum gives Russian and Cuban businessmen an opportunity to discuss ways to bring the business circles of both countries closer together on issues of mutual interest, such as logistics, transport, agricultural cooperation, innovation, digital transformation, construction and tourism," the embassy said.

The event is timed to coincide with the 11th session of the Russia-Cuba business committee, which includes more than 150 Russian and Cuban companies, and takes place during the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. It will end on Thursday with the signing of a plan of the bilateral committee's work for 2023-2024.

