Russian Cybersecurity Market Grew 10-20% in 2022 - Positive Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The information security market in Russia rose 10-20% in 2022 against the backdrop of an unprecedented number of hacker attacks on Russian companies and the proactive stance of the government and regulators in this area, Russian software company Positive Technologies said on Friday.

"The initial pessimistic forecasts of analytical agencies regarding the Russian information security market proved wrong. Despite the expected 11% decline in market volume, the information security market grew by 10-20% (in 2022), according to preliminary expert estimates of Positive Technologies," the statement read.

According to Maxim Filippov, business development director at Positive Technologies, the market's growth can be attributed to an unprecedented number of hacker attacks on domestic companies in various business areas.

"Equally important was the proactive stance of regulators and the state, which placed practical and effective cybersecurity among the key needs. Rapid withdrawal of foreign manufacturers of security equipment had a negative impact on the dynamics of the market, but it grew and became different ” a market of domestic producers," Filippov said.

In 2022, the number of cyberattacks in Russia increased by 80%, with over 25,000 attacks on state resources and 1,200 targeting critical infrastructure successfully repelled.