Russian, Danish Foreign Ministers Discussed Nord Stream 2 in New York - Moscow

UMEA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, discussed the situation around Denmark's permit for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction in the country's territorial waters when they met in New York last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

The pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe is set to pass through the territories of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction so far.

"We have not had a bilateral contact [with a representative of Denmark], but the two countries' foreign ministers touched upon this during their meeting in New York," Grushko said, when asked whether Denmark's permit had been discussed at the ongoing meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council or on its sidelines.