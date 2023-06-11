UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Companies Fulfill Almost 100% Of State Orders - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Russian military-industrial complex companies currently fulfill state defense order at almost 100%, Russian Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are working together on this task, and our colleagues from the military-industrial complex have done everything possible today to meet the schedules that were approved for the current year in time, and, for the most part, they are being implemented, somewhere they are ahead of schedule, somewhere they are compensated by other supplies, and, overall, the goal for the state defense order is being met by almost 100 percent," Manturov said, answering the question of whether the domestic defense production was fast enough.

Mansurov also noted that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and military-industrial complex companies are actively working to increase the production of military products with the support of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

