Russian Defense Industry Enterprises Work in Double, Triple Shifts - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Russian defense industry enterprises are working double and triple shifts, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that production of weapons increased by 2.7 times.

"We have increased the output of military products by 2.

7 times, and when it comes to the most needed equipment, (production) increased by 10 times, enterprises work in double or triple shifts," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

