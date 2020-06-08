UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Publishes Footage Of Gunners Putting Off Fire At Oil Well

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry published on Monday footage of military artillery extinguishing a week-long fire at an oil well in the Ust-Kut district of the Irkutsk Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry published on Monday footage of military artillery extinguishing a week-long fire at an oil well in the Ust-Kut district of the Irkutsk Region.

The fire started on May 30 due to depressurization of wellhead equipment at a field operated by Irkutsk Oil Company and was extinguished on Sunday.

"Gunners of the Central Military District ensured extinguishing of a fire at an oil well in the Ust-Kut district of Irkutsk Region, which started due to the depressurization of wellhead equipment," the ministry said in a comment to the video.

Shots were made from a 100-millimeter anti-tank gun Rapira delivered from the city of Samara by military transport aircraft, it said.

The servicemen shut off the wellhead equipment of a burning well at night from the smallest possible distance of 180 meters (600 feet) with pinpoint accuracy, thus helping to establish blowout prevention equipment to further seal the well and extinguish the fire, it said.

