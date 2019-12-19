UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Digitizing Syrian Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

A Russian delegation in Syria and President Bashar Assad have discussed the possible involvement of Russian businesses in creating a digital economy in the country, Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A Russian delegation in Syria and President Bashar Assad have discussed the possible involvement of Russian businesses in creating a digital economy in the country, Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said on Thursday.

The delegation is led by Dmitry Sablin, a member of the Russian lower house and the deputy chairman of Combat Brotherhood.

"They have discussed the issues of restoring the Syrian Arab Republic's economy, including the issue of Russian companies participating in creation of digital economy and digital state in Syria," the organization said in a statement.

President Assad stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to the issue.

"According to him, the issue of the economy's digitization must be taken up by Russian companies, because providing information security is the most important task and one that is very difficult," the statement read.

Russia is heavily involved in the restoration of Syria's economy, which has been ravaged by an ongoing civil war.

