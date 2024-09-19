Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister meets Jam Kamal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral trade between both countries, particularly in the agricultural sector, said a news release issued here.

Both sides exchanged souvenirs as a gesture of goodwill, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening trade ties between the two nations.