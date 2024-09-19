Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Meets Jam Kamal Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin.
The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral trade between both countries, particularly in the agricultural sector, said a news release issued here.
Both sides exchanged souvenirs as a gesture of goodwill, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening trade ties between the two nations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Business
-
National economy inching towards ‘growth’ from stability: PM’s Coordinator2 hours ago
-
Food imports decline by 18.15% in first two months FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.268,5004 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 20248 hours ago
-
First phase of FCCI election completes17 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal, Alexey Gruzdev discuss enhancing trade relations19 hours ago
-
Japanese Ambassador confers “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to SHIRAI Mariko20 hours ago