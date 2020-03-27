UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Energy Minister Estimates Current Global Oil Demand Decline At 15-20Mln BPD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

The decrease in global oil demand amid the current coronavirus pandemic is estimated at 15-20 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin told RBC broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The decrease in global oil demand amid the current coronavirus pandemic is estimated at 15-20 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin told RBC broadcaster.

"In our oil sector, the demand decline is at about 15-20 million [barrels daily], at the moment," the deputy minister said, adding that there will be a significant rebound once the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

Soroking reportedly said that Russia can manage with oil at $25 per barrel for six-twelve months, but if the low prices persist for two-three years, it may create big problems.

