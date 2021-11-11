Russian Deputy Energy Minister, US Counterpart Discussed Work to Stabilize Oil Market

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk discussed bilateral cooperation and interaction within the G20 to further stabilize global oil market, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The meeting took place at the site of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

"During the meeting, the sides touched upon multilateral cooperation within the G20 to further stabilize global oil market. In addition, Pavel Sorokin and David Turk exchanged views on topical issues on the climate agenda," the ministry said.