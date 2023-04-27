Russian Deputy Finance Minister Says Cryptocurrency 'Evil,' But Can Be Used in Trade

Russian deputy finance minister Alexey Moiseev said Thursday that cryptocurrency was generally evil, and people who invest in it are taking a big risk, but noted that in certain cases it can be used

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian deputy finance minister Alexey Moiseev said Thursday that cryptocurrency was generally evil, and people who invest in it are taking a big risk, but noted that in certain cases it can be used.

"Surely, crypto is, as a whole, evil, I think that people who invest their savings in it, take too big a chance... However, there can be certain situations when crypto can be used," Moiseev told a banking conference.

The official clarified that cryptocurrency can be used in foreign trade, with a draft law addressing this area now being revised by the Russian State Duma's committee on financial markets.

"We will conduct an experiment... If the law is adopted, some committee will be formed consisting of representatives from several ministries, the Bank of Russia and law enforcement, who will give permissions to certain operators to use this cryptocurrency in foreign trade," the deputy minister said.

The process of building the legislative framework for this experiment might take until the end of the year, Moiseev added.

Cryptocurrencies in Russia are not officially accepted as a form of payment, but Elvira Nabiullina, the Russian central bank's governor, said earlier in April that the Bank of Russia was considering allowing the use of digital coins for financial transactions with a limited pool of trusted partners, primarily organizations with partial state ownership.