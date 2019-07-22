UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Discussing Debt Restructuring With Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday he did not discuss Russia's help to Venezuela in restructuring its debt to other countries during his visit to Caracas.

"This topic was not raised this time," he told reporters.

The Russian diplomat, who has been in Venezuela since Saturday, said a summit between the Russian and Venezuelan leaders would be beneficial but declined to speculate on it.

"A meeting at the highest level would definitely give an impetus in all directions, including in the area of laws and agreements," he said.

