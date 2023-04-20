Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Oil Price Cap 'Unheard of, Illegitimate'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The price cap on Russian oil is illegitimate and allows customers to dictate terms to producers, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"The consumer is dictating in a monopolistic way their terms to producers, while OPEC was accused of dictating its terms on prices," Pankin told journalists. "This cap, definitely - it's unheard of and illegitimate."

Prices were not set by OPEC, he added, but at the commodity exchanges in France, the US, and Britain.

In December, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for a price cap mechanism.

In March, US lawmakers revived the so-called "NOPEC" bill, which would allow lawsuits against OPEC countries for allegedly price fixing and other violations of antitrust law. The newest version has yet to be voted on.