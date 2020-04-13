UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Hopes Country Will Not See Exponential COVID-19 Cases Growth

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:51 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Hopes Country Will Not See Exponential COVID-19 Cases Growth

As Russia's number of COVID-19 cases increases by 17-18 percent daily on the average, there is hope that the country will not see an exponential growth, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) As Russia's number of COVID-19 cases increases by 17-18 percent daily on the average, there is hope that the country will not see an exponential growth, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"These 17-18 percent calm us down and give some hope that there will not be an exponential development of the situation," Golikova said.

"I have already said that no existing mathematical model has proven true for us yet. However, the figures are not quite pleasant for us," Golikova added.

Russia has registered 18,328 COVID-19 cases so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

4 arrested on pocketing Ehsaas aid, Rs 500,000, de ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA's DWP meeting convene for PC-1 approval of te ..

2 minutes ago

Ensuring relief for labourers, daily-wagers top pr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss UNSC5 Summit - Kremli ..

30 seconds ago

Russia May Start Conducting COVID-19 Immunity Test ..

31 seconds ago

Nearly 1 million students return to school in Chin ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.