Russian Deputy Prime Minister Hopes Country Will Not See Exponential COVID-19 Cases Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) As Russia's number of COVID-19 cases increases by 17-18 percent daily on the average, there is hope that the country will not see an exponential growth, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"These 17-18 percent calm us down and give some hope that there will not be an exponential development of the situation," Golikova said.

"I have already said that no existing mathematical model has proven true for us yet. However, the figures are not quite pleasant for us," Golikova added.

Russia has registered 18,328 COVID-19 cases so far.