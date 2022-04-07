Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Convinced That Russian Gas Will Be Sold for Rubles

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is convinced that Europe will pay for Russian gas in rubles: some consumer countries are still studying this issue, but there are those who have already agreed to switch to this approach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is convinced that Europe will pay for Russian gas in rubles: some consumer countries are still studying this issue, but there are those who have already agreed to switch to this approach.

"Now European countries and companies that are consumers of Russian gas are studying this issue.

We hear different statements: there are those that have already agreed with this approach, there are countries that are studying it. But I am sure that payments will be made in accordance with the way the president determined, as stipulated by the decree and the procedure that the government will establish," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The deputy prime minister also added that such a procedure would be adopted in the near future.