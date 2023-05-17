UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Expects Progress On New Oil, Gas Projects With Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:10 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived in Iran on a two-day visit, during which he met with co-chairman of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, Petroleum Minister Javad Owji, and expressed confidence that progress will soon be made on new oil and gas projects in the country.

"Today we worked fruitfully as part of the discussion of oil and gas sector cooperation. This is certainly one of our key sectors of interaction between our countries," Novak said at a meeting on energy cooperation with Iran.

"We are implementing projects to develop oil fields in Iran. We have outlined new projects that we discussed with you today, on which I am sure we will achieve progress in the near future, including the development of oil fields, gas fields, mutual deliveries of oil, oil products," he said.

