Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Gas Transit Prices

GORKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) prices for Russian gas transit through Ukraine will remain unchanged for the following five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Monday.

"Gazprom will pay a fixed price to [Ukraineian] gas transport agents, which will remain unchanged for the next five years," Kozak said.

He added that Moscow and Kiev did not have any contracts on direct gas transit from Russia to Ukraine in place yet and would discuss options after New Years.

