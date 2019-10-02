UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov To Visit Venezuela In Coming Days - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will pay a working visit to Venezuela in coming days for talks with the Venezuelan co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, Borisov's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The meeting will be held on October 5," Borisov's office said.

Borisov plans to discuss Moscow-Caracas cooperation on trade and the economy during the visit.

