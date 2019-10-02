- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to Visit Venezuela in Coming Days - Office
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov To Visit Venezuela In Coming Days - Office
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:50 PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will pay a working visit to Venezuela in coming days for talks with the Venezuelan co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, Borisov's office told Sputnik on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will pay a working visit to Venezuela in coming days for talks with the Venezuelan co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, Borisov's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The meeting will be held on October 5," Borisov's office said.
Borisov plans to discuss Moscow-Caracas cooperation on trade and the economy during the visit.