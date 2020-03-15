UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Instructed To Report On Economic Development Plans Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Instructed to Report on Economic Development Plans Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed deputy prime ministers, Tatyana Golikova and Andrei Belousov, to present proposals on measures to ensure economic development amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday, according to the government's official website.

"To present at my meeting on March 16, 2020, proposals on legal acts that are included in the plan of priority measures for ensuring sustainable economic development and social stability and require prompt adoption," the minister said in a statement.

In addition, Mishustin instructed deputy prime ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Dmitry Grigorenko to organize the work of a coordination council to confront the spread of the coronavirus disease under the government.

On Saturday, Mishustin approved a package of measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 on the Russian soil.

