Russian Diplomat Calls Situation With US National Debt Contradictions 'Muppet Show'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called on Monday the situation with contradiction over the US national debt a "muppet show."

"I have been following this muppet show for more than a year," Ryabkov told reporters.

The talks seem to be scripted, when "the opposition demonstrates an allegedly tough approach, and the administration demonstrates an alleged indignation about this," the diplomat said.

"They will raise the debt ceiling anyway. I am willing to bet that they will now agree on (the matter)," Ryabkov added.