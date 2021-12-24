Russian Diplomat Denies EU Remark That Russia Tries to Influence Moldova by Supplying Gas

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia does not try to influence the Moldovan authorities' decisions by supplying gas to the republic, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik, commenting on the EU's remark on the matter.

In October, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union sees Russia's attempts to influence the Moldovan government through gas supplies.

"In fact, everything is exactly the opposite. It is our Western partners who constantly link politics and economy, introduce unilateral sanctions and put forward political demands in the provision of economic preferences.

Russia does not do such things. The issues of Russian gas supplies to Moldova and payment for it are purely commercial," Polishchuk said.

Commenting on the recent gas supply contract between Gazprom and Moldovagaz, the diplomat said Moscow hopes that the terms of the agreement will be observed in the future and there will not be any payment issues, as it was in November.

