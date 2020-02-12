Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Business Discuss Projects With $10Bln Investment

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday it had traveled to Saudi Arabia with representatives of Russia's leading companies, as part of the effort of the Russian-Saudi economic council, to discuss joint projects with potential investment exceeding $10 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday it had traveled to Saudi Arabia with representatives of Russia's leading companies, as part of the effort of the Russian-Saudi economic council, to discuss joint projects with potential investment exceeding $10 billion.

"As part of the working groups' meetings, we have discussed projects with the potential joint investment exceeding $10 billion. Russia and Saudi Arabia are implementing large-scale national development programs of high investment interest for our countries' businesses," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the RDIF statement.

He added that the talks would continue during Saudi business persons' visit to Moscow, expected to take place in the spring. According to Dmitriev, the sides will discuss projects in high technology, construction and agriculture.