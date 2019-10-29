Russian Direct Investment Fund to Meet With US Delegation at International Forum in Riyadh

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to hold a meeting with a US delegation on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to hold a meeting with a US delegation on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We will hold many meetings here, not only with investors from Saudi Arabia and regional investors, but also with investors from India and other countries. We are also meeting here with a range of US investors, continuing effort toward improving the Russian-US business dialogue. There is a very strong delegation from the US here," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the international forum, running from Tuesday to Thursday.

The RDIF also plans to hold a meeting with European colleagues on the sidelines of the forum, Dmitriev announced.