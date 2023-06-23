Open Menu

Russian Drone Market Shrinks By 30% Due To Partial Launch Ban - Company

Published June 23, 2023

Russian Drone Market Shrinks by 30% Due to Partial Launch Ban - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The drone market in Russia has decreased by 30% after some Russian regions imposed a ban on launching drones, Alexey Semenov, head of Russian manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles Geoscan Group, told Sputnik.

"We expected growth this year, but in reality, there is a 30% decline. Some companies cancel on their purchases, although they were going to buy, because now they don't see the point in investing," Semenov said.

He noted that the information the drones collect is difficult to falsify.

"There is no human factor. Therefore, drones are of interest to those who want to know the truth. And they are not interesting to those who do not want to know it," Semenov added.

The launch of drones is currently banned in over 50 of Russia's 89 regions.

On Thursday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said that a system authorizing the launching of drones on Russian territory would start operating in September.

More Stories From Business