UrduPoint.com

Russian Duma To Limit Discount On Urals To Brent When Calculating Export Duties From June

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties From June

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday passed in the second and third readings a law limiting the size of the discount for Russia's Urals oil in relation to Brent crude oil in the calculation of export duties from June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday passed in the second and third readings a law limiting the size of the discount for Russia's Urals oil in relation to Brent crude oil in the calculation of export duties from June.

The law adjusts the calculation of export duties by limiting the size of the discount for Urals oil in the formula and introducing the Brent price (North Sea Dated price assessment) into it.

If the average price of Urals oil on the Mediterranean and Rotterdam markets in the monitoring period from April 15 to May 14 is lower than Brent by $204.4 per tonne ($28 per barrel), and from May 15 to June 14 and beyond - by $182.

5 per tonne ($25 per barrel), the price of Urals oil for June will be set as Brent minus $204.4, and from July - as Brent minus $182.5. If the Urals price is higher than these values, it is used for the calculation.

In addition, adjustments will be made to the calculation of the mineral extraction tax for subsoil areas, the development of which is subject to additional income tax. The coefficient characterizing the level of taxation of oil extracted from such sites will be increased by a discount. This change will be effective until the end of the current year.

The law will go into effect on May 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Oil Rotterdam Price April May June July Market From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Re ..

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - ..

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

19 minutes ago
 Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian ..

Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - A ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest in 2023 at 123Mln Tonn ..

19 minutes ago
 South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business ..

South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business Delegation to US - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.