Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties From June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday passed in the second and third readings a law limiting the size of the discount for Russia's Urals oil in relation to Brent crude oil in the calculation of export duties from June.

The law adjusts the calculation of export duties by limiting the size of the discount for Urals oil in the formula and introducing the Brent price (North Sea Dated price assessment) into it.

If the average price of Urals oil on the Mediterranean and Rotterdam markets in the monitoring period from April 15 to May 14 is lower than Brent by $204.4 per tonne ($28 per barrel), and from May 15 to June 14 and beyond - by $182.

5 per tonne ($25 per barrel), the price of Urals oil for June will be set as Brent minus $204.4, and from July - as Brent minus $182.5. If the Urals price is higher than these values, it is used for the calculation.

In addition, adjustments will be made to the calculation of the mineral extraction tax for subsoil areas, the development of which is subject to additional income tax. The coefficient characterizing the level of taxation of oil extracted from such sites will be increased by a discount. This change will be effective until the end of the current year.

The law will go into effect on May 1.