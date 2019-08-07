UrduPoint.com
Russian Economic Development Ministry Expects Annual Inflation to Fall to 4.4-4.5% August

The Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday that it expected the country's annual inflation rate to fall to 4.4-4.5 percent in August and the monthly deflation to reach around 0.2 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday that it expected the country's annual inflation rate to fall to 4.4-4.5 percent in August and the monthly deflation to reach around 0.2 percent.

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service said on Tuesday that the annual inflation rate had fallen to 4.6 percent in July, compared to 4.7 percent in June.

"Deflation is highly likely to be in place in August (from 0.2 percent to 0.0 percent decrease month-on-month), which is matched by a 4.4-4.5 percent annual growth. Monthly deflation is possible if prices for fruits and vegetables decrease more rapidly," the ministry said in a review.

