Russian Economic Development Ministry Expects Inflation to Reach 0.3-0.4% in March

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Tuesday it expected the national inflation to reach from 0.3 to 0.4 percent in March, or 2.3 to 2.4 percent year-on-year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Tuesday it expected the national inflation to reach from 0.3 to 0.4 percent in March, or 2.3 to 2.4 percent year-on-year.

"Inflation in March is expected at the level of 0.3-0.4 percent month-on-month, which corresponds to 2.3-2.

4 percent range year-on-year," the ministry said in a review.

"Thereby, taking into consideration the Currency market volatility, yearly inflation may start to grow from the current low level earlier than it was expected," the ministry added.

The Economic Development Ministry said last month it expected inflation to decrease to 2.2 percent in the first quarter of the year.