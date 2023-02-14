Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve Macro Forecast in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development will submit an updated macro forecast to the government, taking into account the positive results of 2022 and does not rule out that it will improve a number of indicators compared to September outlook, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting on Tuesday on the parameters of the forecast for the social and economic development of Russia for 2023-2025.

"In April, the scenario conditions will be submitted to the government. When preparing the document, we will take into account the positive results of 2022 achieved through the implementation of the plan of priority actions under sanctions.

We do not rule out that a number of indicators of the current forecast from September 2022 can be revised for the better," the ministry said.

"The main factors for economic recovery will be consumer demand and high investment activity. The regions have ample opportunities to stimulate investment. Much will depend on the active use of the mechanism of infrastructure budget loans," it added.

The previous outlook for 2023-2025 assumes a decrease in Russia's GDP by 0.8% this year, inflation slowdown to 5.5% (from 11.9% in 2022). It is also based on the assumption that the average price of Urals oil will be at the level of $70.1 per barrel, and the Dollar exchange rate will average 68.3 rubles per US dollar.