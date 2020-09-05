UrduPoint.com
Russian Economic Development Ministry Sees Annualized Inflation At 3.6-3.7% In September

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects zero month-on-month inflation in the country or even deflation of 0.1 percent in September, which puts the annualized figure at 3.6-3.7 percent, according to the ministry's review "Inflation Pattern.

"While maintaining a stable exchange rate dynamics in September, the rise in prices will be minus 0.1-0.0 percent, which corresponds to an annualized rate of 3.6-3.7 percent," the document says.

