Russian Economic Development Ministry Upgrades 2023 Inflation Forecast to 5.3% - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Economic Development Ministry upgrades inflation forecast in Russia in 2023 at the level of 5.3%, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"By the end of this year, it will be at the level of 5.3%," Reshetnikov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry.

The forecast has been improved from the September's estimate of 5.5%.