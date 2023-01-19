Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Volatility

The Russian Economic Development Ministry will not revise the forecast for oil prices against the background of current volatility of the Brent crude, it monitors long-term trends, the minister, Maxim Reshetnikov, told reporters

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Russian Economic Development Ministry will not revise the forecast for oil prices against the background of current volatility of the Brent crude, it monitors long-term trends, the minister, Maxim Reshetnikov, told reporters.

"We have high volatility in the global market, Brent changes quite a lot even from week to week, and futures, and so on. Therefore, it is pointless to react to instant fluctuations, we will look at long-term trends," he said.

Reshetnikov added that the ministry would clarify the scenario conditions for the three-year period in March.

"As part of this, we will carefully analyze and prepare everything," he added.

As of 10:31 GMT on January 19, March futures for Brent crude were trading down 0.79% at$ 84.31 Dollars per barrel. Over the past week, Brent rallied 8.3%.

In September, Reshetnikov said that the ministry expected Urals oil prices to drop to $65 per barrel in 2025 from $70 in 2023.