Russian Economic Indicators Better Than Expected - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia's economic indicators are better than expected, and this gives us hope that all tasks will be solved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We have results, at least so far, let's say so carefully, which are better than expected, better than forecasts.

This gives us hope that all the tasks, as we set them, will at least be solved," Putin said.

All social obligations will be fulfilled, Mishustin said.

"I think all tasks will be completed, and the most important thing, I am convinced, all social obligations will be fulfilled," he said.

Mishustin said Russia's national projects have been implemented by 98.95 percent on the average.

