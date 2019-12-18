Russian Economic Minister Notes Stable Trade With Japan, Outlines Cooperation Potential

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin praised on Wednesday the country's stable trade with Japan despite problems that the global economy is currently facing, adding that Moscow and Tokyo are capable of taking their trade, investment and tourism cooperation to a new level.

The remarks were made at the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is currently on his first official visit to Russia.

"We have just had rather good talks in the narrow format. We see determination of our Japanese colleagues to achieve concrete results ... Despite all the difficulties faced by the global economy this year and decrease in energy resources prices, our trade is rather stable, but, as we have discussed earlier in the narrow format, we can achieve tangible progress on a number of issues in order to take our ties in trade, investment, tourism, services and high-tech to a whole new level," Oreshkin said.

The minister underlined that Wednesday's intergovernmental committee meeting was an important milestone in enabling further progress in bilateral ties.

The Japanese diplomat also praised talks between the core members of the delegation that preceded the session in an expanded format.

"Trade between Japan and Russia slightly plummeted this year, but I believe there is a large possibility of growth," Motegi said.

He named the Arctic LNG project as an example of combination of Japan's demand and technologies, and Russia's potential, adding that he would like to further boost energy cooperation between the two nations.

"I would like to separately note the opportunity for cooperation in healthcare, smart city ... There are also big opportunities for cooperation in the Russian Far East. I would like to promote cooperation in such areas as boosting industrial capacity of the Russian Far East, including in agriculture and fish production ... and concrete projects, such as construction of a LNG terminal in Kamchatka," Motegi said.

Motegi also addressed humanitarian ties between the two nations.

"Next year will mark the beginning of two years of the Japan-Russia interregional and sister city exchanges. The Japan-Russia ties should expand geographically to all parts of our two countries ... We aim to achieve a strategic goal of doubling mutual visits to 400,000 per year by 2023," he said.

The Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues was established back in 1994 to boost bilateral cooperation.