Russian Economy Back to Pre-Crisis Levels - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian economy has generally rebounded to pre-crisis levels, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"But in general, it ... has been restored to the pre-crisis levels. Of course, the so-called lockouts, that is, the suspension of operations of some enterprises, have caused great damage to the economy, to the real income of our citizens," Putin said at a meeting with the ruling United Russia party.