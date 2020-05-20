Russian Economy Began Recovery But Сould Grow Faster - Head of Sberbank

The Russian economy has begun rebounding, following the coronavirus slowdown, although slower than one would like, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia's largest bank, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Russian economy has begun rebounding, following the coronavirus slowdown, although slower than one would like, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia's largest bank, said Tuesday.

"In general, all indices are showing activity restoring somewhat after May holidays ... in general, the economy is rebounding, livening up, even if slowly, not as fast as one would want to," Gref told an online press conference.