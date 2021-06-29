UrduPoint.com
Russian Economy Fine Now, Business Does Not Need Help - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Russian economy is fine now as the situation is different than where there was a lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that business does not need assistance.

"Then we closed down [during the lockdown], there was targeted assistance.

Now the economy is working. Yes, the difficulties continue ... But, nevertheless, the situation is different: everything is alive, everything is working, there are problems but such massive assistance is no longer required," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

